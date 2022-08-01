More than two million people are expected to descend on the Scotland’s capital city during the Edinburgh International Festival, The Fringe and the Tattoo as the city becomes an unparalleled celebration of the performing arts.

Festival-goers will be treated to thousands of shows spread across more than 250 venues in what will be the first year the festivals will operate fully since the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event was cancelled in 2020 and ran with a significantly reduced schedule in 2021, with many shows performed online.

ScotRail has announced it will run later trains and extra carriages on services to and from Edinburgh throughout the Edinburgh Festivals.

Now ScotRail has confirmed it will operate extra late-night trains from Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High from Friday, 5 August until Sunday, 28 August.

There will be services after midnight into Monday, 29 August – but no additional festivals services on the evening of August 29.

A late-night train will be in operation from North Berwick to Edinburgh between Friday, 5 August and Thursday, 14 August to support return travel from the Fringe by the Sea.

The additional late-night trains are:

00:03 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High.

00:33 Edinburgh Waverley to Glasgow Queen Street via Falkirk High.

00:01 North Berwick to Edinburgh Waverley.

Extra carriages will also be added to key trains to and from the capital city from Tweedbank, Fife, Perth, Dundee, Stirling, Dunblane, and Glasgow Central throughout the event.

Customers are encouraged to plan their journey in advance and purchase their tickets through the ScotRail app as part of the mTickets system.

This means people can buy their tickets from the comfort of their home, or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

However, the train operator is warning of potential significant disruption during the festivals due to planned strike action by Network Rail members of the RMT trade union.

The RMT union announced strike action for Thursday, 18 August and Saturday, 20 August across the Great Britain railway network resulting from a pay dispute with Network Rail.

This dispute does not involve ScotRail staff, however, should the strike action go ahead as planned, it will have a major knock-on effect on the train operator’s ability to provide services as the RMT planned action will involve Network Rail staff in Scotland.

Disruption to ScotRail services would not be confined to the days of strike action themselves but will also affect the day before (Wednesday, 17 August) and the days following them (Friday, 19 August and Sunday, 21 August).

ScotRail will confirm its plan and travel advice for customers for the days affected in the lead up to any strike action.