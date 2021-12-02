The incident was reported by Traffic Scotland at 7.20am on Thursday morning on the A720 E/B between Calder and Baberton (Photo: Traffic Scotland).

The crash happened just after 7am on Thursday morning on the A720 eastbound near the Calder Junction.

One lane is blocked on the A720 eastbound between Calder and Baberton near B&Q due to the crash.

It is understood that police and the trunk road incident support service (TRISS) are on the way to the scene.

There is slow moving traffic on the M8 eastbound towards Hermiston Gait and the bypass due to the crash with a current travel time of 30 minutes in the area.

It is not yet known if there are any casualties or how many cars were involved in the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash on the A720 eastbound near the Calder Junction around 7.05am on Thursday, 2 December.

"Emergency services are currently at the scene.”

More to follow.

