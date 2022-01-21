Originally, Virgin Atlantic’s Barbados schedule was intended to run through till April, however, they announced yesterday that it will stop early, in February.

They said: "Following careful review, we’ve taken the difficult decision to shorten the existing Edinburgh – Barbados schedule”

The last flight of their winter schedule will now depart to Barbados on February 16, while the last inbound flight to Edinburgh will leave on 22 February.

The change was made as a result of “subdued bookings”, which Virgin Atlantic blamed on “changing travel restrictions and arrival testing requirements set by the UK and Scottish governments”.

In a statement released to customers, the airline said: “We know our customers love travelling to Barbados, and sincerely apologise for any disappointment caused to those due to travel on services from mid-February up until 23 April 2022, which will unfortunately be cancelled”.

"If re-routing is a suitable option, customers can be rebooked on alternative Barbados services from Manchester or London Heathrow”.Virgin Atlantic also said they were “excited to confirm” that flights to and from Barbados will continue next winter, from 12 December 2022.

They wrote that: “Edinburgh is an important new gateway for Virgin Atlantic and we’re fully committed to serving our Scottish customers and this much-loved Caribbean destination, which we know has long-term viability as Scotland’s only direct route to the Caribbean, offering an idyllic winter sun destination”.

They also announced that twice-weekly services to Orlando will commence starting on March 30.

