Workers are taking action during an escalating dispute over ‘poverty pay’.

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 workers based at Edinburgh Airport will take strike action next month after unanimous ballot support.

The employees are part of OCS Group, which covers workers who aid passengers with reduced mobility issues, including assisting with wheelchairs and ambilift vehicles for travellers at the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite said the workers were taking action during an escalating dispute over poverty pay.

The dispute centres on union claims that OCS management tabled the lowest possible wage offer of £12.60 an hour, matching the Scottish Living Wage minimum rate, which workers overwhelmingly rejected.

Workers have unanimously backed strike action in a ballot, with a turnout of over 90 per cent. OCS workers at Edinburgh Airport are now set for a series of 48-hour stoppages during September.

The strike action is set to take place in September. | Bloomberg via Getty Images

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s OCS membership have had enough and they are fully prepared to fight back through strike action to secure fair pay. We will back our members all the way in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions at Edinburgh Airport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Strike action will take place on September 3, 4, 7 and 8.

Industrial action will continue across a further ten days next month, extending from September 11 to September 26.

OCS has tabled ‘an insulting poverty offer’, Unite officer says

Carrie Binnie, Unite industrial officer, said: “OCS workers are vital to assisting passengers with mobility issues at Edinburgh Airport. The company’s management should be valuing and rewarding the workers instead it has tabled an insulting poverty pay offer.