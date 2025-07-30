Flight delays Scotland RECAP: Edinburgh Airport hit by flight delays after Nats air traffic control issue
Widespread delays are expected at Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday as flights across the UK face huge disruption after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem.
All outbound UK flights have been affected, with Edinburgh, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham among airports reporting delays.
Earlier this afternoon, Edinburgh Airport issued a statement saying all departures were being held. It has since posted that the technical issue has now been resolved and the airport is working to return to normal operations.
In a response to a passenger it said flights had resumed but that it will “take time” to work through the departures.
It is urging passengers to check the latest flight information with their airline.
The company said it was limiting the number of aircraft which can fly in the “London control area”, which covers most of England and Wales.
The technical issue relates to Nats’ control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire.
British Airways said the problem was “affecting the vast majority of our flights”.
Gatwick airport said it was affecting all outbound flights across the UK.
Birmingham Airport said “departing flights from many UK airports have been suspended”.
Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports are being forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.
More than 700,000 passengers suffered disruption when flights were grounded at UK airports on August 28 2023 when Nats suffered a technical glitch while processing a flight plan.
- Flights across the UK have been disrupted after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem.
- Edinburgh Airport was forced to temporarily hold all outbound flights while the issue was resolved.
- Ryanair has called for Nats’ chief executive Martin Rolfe to resign after the air traffic control fault on Wednesday.
Airlines are attempting to recover their flight operations after an air traffic control (ATC) fault caused major disruption this afternoon.
ATC provider Nats said its engineers had “restored the system that was affected” and it was “in the process of resuming normal operations”.
The technical glitch affected flights across the UK as the number of aircraft which could fly in England and Wales was restricted, the company said.
It has left many aircraft and flight crew out of position.
The Nats issue has impacted outbound flights at Edinburgh Airport.
While the issue was ongoing, British Airways said the problem was “affecting the vast majority of our flights”, while Birmingham airport said “departing flights from many UK airports have been suspended”.
Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports were forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.
Nats said the “technical issue” was at its control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire.
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “I am aware of a technical issue which impacted Nats’ operations causing travel disruption this afternoon.
“I have been informed systems have now been restored but continued disruption is expected, and passengers should check with individual airports for advice.”
More than 700,000 passengers suffered disruption when flights were grounded at UK airports on August 28 2023 when Nats suffered a technical glitch while processing a flight plan.
Departures being resumed
Nats, the air traffic control provider, has said departures at all airports are now being resumed. It said its system is now “fully operational” and air traffic capacity is returning to normal.
It is now working with airports to clear the backlog of departures.
The latest from Edinburgh
Flight delays are expected at Edinburgh Airport, which was affected by the disruption.
It issued an update around 4.30 pm saying all departures were being held. Now the technical issue has been resolved, it has put out that it is working to return to normal operations. However, this is expected to take some time.
Passengers should check the latest flight information with their airline.
Ryanair calls for resignation of Nats’ chief exec
Ryanair has called for Nats’ chief executive Martin Rolfe to resign after the air traffic control fault on Wednesday.
The airline claimed “no lessons have been learnt” since the August 2023 system outage, when more than 700,000 passengers suffered disruption as a result of a technical glitch.
Ryanair’s chief operating officer Neal McMahon said: “It is outrageous that passengers are once again being hit with delays and disruption due to Martin Rolfe’s continued mismanagement of Nats.
“Yet another ATC system failure has resulted in the closure of UK airspace meaning thousands of passengers’ travel plans have been disrupted.
“It is clear that no lessons have been learnt since the Aug 2023 Nats system outage, and passengers continue to suffer as a result of Martin Rolfe’s incompetence.
“If Nats CEO Martin Rolfe fails to resign on the back of this latest Nats system outage that has disrupted thousands of passengers yet again, then UK transport minister Heidi Alexander must act without delay to remove Martin Rolfe and deliver urgent reform of Nats’ shambolic ATC service, so that airlines and passengers are no longer forced to endure these preventable delays caused by persistent Nats failures.”
Lib Dems say 'urgent investigation' needed
A full investigation into Wednesday’s air traffic control glitch must be launched, the Liberal Democrats said.
Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said: “It is utterly unacceptable that after a major disruption just two years ago, air traffic control has once again been hit by a technical fault.
“With thousands of families preparing to go on a well-earned break, this just isn’t good enough.
“The Government should launch an urgent investigation to ensure the system is fit for purpose, including ruling out hostile action as a cause.
“The public deserve to have full confidence in such a vital piece of national infrastructure.”
Expert reaction
We’ve had some initial expert reaction to the incident. Junade Ali, a Fellow at the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), said it is “likely” the incident was the result of an IT or software outage.
However, this remains speculation, as the cause of the glitch has not yet been confirmed.
“The cause of this significant grounding of aircraft appears to be a technical issue at National Air Traffic Services (NATS). As of 16:25, NATS report a fix is being rolled out, meaning the issue was addressed promptly.
“In late 2023, there was a similar incident related to the IT systems that NATS uses. Given the short duration of the outage, it seems likely this is also an IT or software outage.
“NATS has previously thoroughly investigated such incidents and implemented suitable measures. From prior incident reports, the software is understood to not compromise safety at the expense of keeping airspace open. This is the right approach as, whilst keeping airspace open is important, the public risk appetite demands a high standard of safety when it comes to air travel. Incidents like this remind us of the need for robust IT systems that are resilient.”
Total of 45 flights cancelled across all UK airports
The BBC are reporting current data from aviation analytics firm Cirium, which shows that as of 5.30 pm, 45 flight departures were cancelled across all airports in the UK today.
A spokesperson said: "Today, 30 July 2025, has seen a total of 45 departures cancelled so far, across all UK airports.
"There has also been a total of 35 arrivals cancelled so far, across all UK airports.
"London Heathrow has seen the highest number of cancellations so far, with a total of 16 departures and seven arrivals so far.
"There were also more than 16 flights en route to London Heathrow that had to be diverted to other airports."
Delayed passengers 'unlikely' to be owed compensation
A statement from consumer experts Which? said that delayed travellers are unlikely to be owed compensation for delays and cancellations, due to the technical issue being considered “out of the airline’s control”.
Naomi Leach, Deputy Editor of Which? Travel, said:
“Many travellers will understandably be concerned about flight delays or possible cancellations as a result of the disruption.
"If your flight is cancelled or delayed, you're unlikely to be owed compensation by the airline as the technical issue is considered an 'extraordinary circumstance' and out of the airline's control. However, you do have a right to food or a hotel stay depending on the length of the delay but be sure you keep the receipts as you will need to claim this back from the airline.
“If you are due to travel today or tomorrow, check the advice from your airport or tour operator or airline apps and airport social media feeds for the most up to date advice.”
Where we're up to now
If you’re just catching up now, here’s a quick recap of what’s been happening in the last few hours.
→ Earlier today, Edinburgh Airport was holding all departures after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem, which led to disruption at airports across the UK.
→ That technical issue has now been resolved, and Edinburgh Airport has said things are returning to normal with flights being resumed. However, delays are expected as airports work through a backlog of departures.
→ Passengers across the board are being told to check with their airlines for the latest flight information.
→ The cause of the technical glitch has not yet been revealed. A similar outage happened in August 2023.
→ There’s been quite a bit of reaction so far, with Lib Dem leader Ed Davey calling for an “urgent investigation”, while Ryanair bosses have called for the resignation of NATS’ chief exec.
