Widespread delays are expected at Edinburgh Airport on Wednesday as flights across the UK face huge disruption after air traffic control provider Nats suffered a technical problem.

All outbound UK flights have been affected, with Edinburgh, Gatwick, Manchester and Birmingham among airports reporting delays.

Earlier this afternoon, Edinburgh Airport issued a statement saying all departures were being held. It has since posted that the technical issue has now been resolved and the airport is working to return to normal operations.

In a response to a passenger it said flights had resumed but that it will “take time” to work through the departures.

It is urging passengers to check the latest flight information with their airline.

A Virgin Atlantic jet takes off from Edinburgh Airport. Picture: Ken Jack/Getty Images | Getty Images

The company said it was limiting the number of aircraft which can fly in the “London control area”, which covers most of England and Wales.

The technical issue relates to Nats’ control centre in Swanwick, Hampshire.

British Airways said the problem was “affecting the vast majority of our flights”.

Gatwick airport said it was affecting all outbound flights across the UK.

Birmingham Airport said “departing flights from many UK airports have been suspended”.

Several flights scheduled to arrive at UK airports are being forced to conduct holding patterns or divert elsewhere.

More than 700,000 passengers suffered disruption when flights were grounded at UK airports on August 28 2023 when Nats suffered a technical glitch while processing a flight plan.