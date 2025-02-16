Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of homes under Edinburgh Airport’s flightpath eligible for free loft insulation to reduce the impact of aircraft noise would quadruple under a proposed expansion of the scheme, The Scotsman has learned.

Residents of 991 properties near the ends of the runway, including in Cramond to the east, could also claim free single glazing and half the cost of double glazing.

Edinburgh Airport is reducing the noise threshold for noise mitigation funding | Jon Veitch

The airport is planning to spend £250,000 a year on the measures as part of reducing the eligible noise threshold from 63 decibels to 60dB during the day and 57dB at night. That would increase the number of properties which could apply for grants by 673 from the previous 238.

However, eligibility would be limited to homes built before 2003 compared to 2009 under the present scheme, which was introduced in 2017. Since then, the airport said it had provided funding for single and double glazing at 14 properties, and grants for loft insulation in six homes.

Homes within the 57 decibel night time noise contour (fifth black band in) would be eligible for mitigation funding | Edinburgh Airport

It said the scheme’s extension, under its latest draft noise action plan, would align with UK government policy on night noise.

Cramond Barnton and Cammo Community Council welcomed the planned eligibility extension, but said there had been a low uptake so far and it called for night flights to be restricted.

Chair John Loudon said: “No amount of insulation can solve potentially harmful noise and disturbed sleep problems during warmer nights when people need to sleep with their windows open, or want to enjoy their gardens.

“In a context of an airport with plans to grow from 15 million passengers today to 20m by 2030, an urgent focus should be on restricting night flights. There should be a night time curfew or quota system and fines for the noisiest aircraft [currently up to £2,000] should be set at a meaningful level.”

Kevin Lang, a member of the Edinburgh Airport Consultative Committee, and Liberal Democrat councillor for Almond, which includes Cramond, said: “It’s good news the airport is extending its programme for noise insulation grants.

“The airport is busier than ever, and while more modern aircraft can be quieter, the volume of flights means the overall noise impact is still significant.

“I’m worried the airport is not doing enough on night-time flights. Of the seven busiest UK airports, Edinburgh is the only one without any form of night-time flight limit.

“It’s simply unacceptable that people living near Edinburgh Airport don’t get the same kind of protection as people near Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted.”

A spokesperson for Edinburgh Airport Noise Advisory Board said: “We are encouraged by the extension of the noise mitigation scheme.

“The change in scope will see many new homes offered grants for insulation and improved glazing, benefiting those who live closest to the airport and are most heavily impacted by aircraft noise.”

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "We know noise can be an issue in some communities close to the airport and, as always, we will seek to find a balance that recognises that alongside the demand for air travel in Scotland.