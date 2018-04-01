Edinburgh Airport announce flights between capital and Glasgow

A new direct route between Scotland’s two largest cities will come into operation later this month with the country’s newest airline.

The Edinburgh to Glasgow route will be operated by M8rates and will provide commuters with a quicker mode of transport between the cities, with journey times of around 25 minutes.

Due to come into operation on Saturday 28 April, the inaugural flight will see Edinburgh Rugby welcome rivals Glasgow Warriors to the capital ahead of ‘Silver Saturday’ - which sees the deciding leg of the 1872 Cup join the showpiece finale of the club rugby season - BT Cup Finals.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Connecting Edinburgh to far flung places is a key component of our business - Glasgow fits that model perfectly!

“This route will drastically cut journey times between the two cities allowing people to commute far quicker than other modes of transport, not to mention being a direct route rather than complicated diversions, and we are excited to have M8rates on board.

“We’re huge fans of Edinburgh Rugby and will gladly welcome Glasgow Warriors on the inaugural flight later this month…but we’re pretty confident they won’t need return hold space for the 1872 Cup!”

Edinburgh and Scotland prop, Murray McCallum, who featured in both 1872 Cup fixtures over the festive period, added: “We play Glasgow three times a year now, so it’s great that we’re able to cut down the journey time to just 25 minutes. In professional sport, you’re always looking for that extra edge so I think that these new flights will really take off.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Glasgow to Edinburgh on the inaugural flight ahead of next month’s 1872 Cup decider, which I hope runs smoothly albeit with some light turbulence for the visitors.”