Scotland’s busiest airport has secured its first route to Slovenia from next spring, with a further new link to a Greek island following in 2027.

EasyJet announced on Wednesday it would launch flights from Edinburgh Airport to the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana from April 4. Airline Jet2 separately unveiled a new route from the airport to Skiathos the following year.

Easyjet has announced Scotland's only route to the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana | Easyjet

EasyJet - Scotland’s biggest airline - will operate its new route twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

UK country manager Kevin Doyle said the flights would provide passengers with “a direct gateway to one of Europe’s most charming and vibrant cities”.

Edinburgh Airport chief executive Gordon Dewar said: “We’re thrilled to welcome our first ever direct connection between Edinburgh and Slovenia. This exciting new route to Ljubljana brings the city's beautiful old town and scenic landscape, including Lake Bled, within easy reach from Edinburgh.

"It’s a fantastic addition to our growing destinations and we’re confident it will prove popular with travellers."

Meantime, Jet2 said its new Skiathos route would be among 37 from Edinburgh in 2027. The airline would operate more than 90 flights a week from Edinburgh at the height of the summer season, including to Spain, Turkey, Italy, Portugal, Malta and Bulgaria.

But its peak period flight frequency will be even higher from Glasgow Airport, with more than 100 flights a week to 33 destinations.