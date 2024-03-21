Your chances of passing a driving test partly depends on where you take it - as latest research figures show.

New research has revealed which places in the UK are the easiest to pass your driving test - and it seems Scotland is the best place to carry out your emergency stops and three-point turns.

The study, by Howden Insurance, examined the pass rate percentage of major driving test centres in the UK that have conducted at least 1,000 tests from January 2020 to December 2023 - those with the highest rates determined the ranking.

Between the start of 2020 and the end of 2023, 4,490,298 tests were taken in the UK.

And remarkably nine of the top 10 areas with the highest pass rates were in Scotland - led by Montrose, in Angus, which has an average pass rate of 74.8 per cent – of 1,249 tests taken, 934 were passed.

At the other end of the scale, all five areas with the lowest pass rate were in England - Swindon (21.5 per cent pass rate), Speke in London (32.0 per cent), Doncaster (32.5 per cent), Erith in London (32.8 per cent) and Belvedere in London (33.5 per cent).

A spokesperson from Howden Insurance said: “Taking a driving test is always a daunting task, but perseverance is key when it doesn’t go your way the first time around. It is interesting to see the vast differences in success rates between the different test centres across the UK, with Scotland coming out on top.”

The 10 place in the UK with the highest pass rate were as follows: