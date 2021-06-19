Dunbar crash: A1 partially closed following two vehicle crash between Haddington and Tyne Bridge

Police are in attendance after the A1 is partially closed due to a two-vehicle crash in Dunbar on Saturday afternoon.

By Hannah Brown
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 4:57 pm
The crash happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday June 19 on the A1, south of the Tyne Bridge near Thistly Cross roundabout (Photo: Google Maps).
The crash happened at around 3.30pm on Saturday June 19 on the A1, south of the Tyne Bridge near Thistly Cross roundabout.

Officers are currently at the scene and there are currently no reports of injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were called around 3.30pm on Saturday 19 June, to reports of a two vehicle crash on the A1, south of the Tyne Bridge, near Thistly Cross roundabout.

"Officers are currently at the scene."

Traffic Scotland reported that lane one is closed on the A1 southbound between Haddington and Tyne Bridge due to the road traffic collision.

Despite this, traffic coping well in the area, according to Traffic Scotland.

Traffic Scotland is advising motorists to take car on approach and to drive safe.

