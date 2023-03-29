Spectacular drone footage shows off the remarkable design of a new bridge over the M8 in Glasgow – complete with a San Francisco-style looping southern access ramp.

The video by The Scotsman’s John Devlin provides a bird’s eye view of the Sighthill bridge which opened on March 24 to provide access for walkers, wheelers and cyclists between the city centre and a huge redevelopment site that includes new homes.

The city council described the link as a “key feature” of the £250 million Sighthill regeneration project – the biggest of its type in the UK outside London.

It said the rusty look of the bridge was due to the Cor-Ten steel [corrosion resistance-tensile strength] used which will cut maintenance costs and commemorates the area’s industrial past, which included a large chemical works.

The bridge's looping southern access ramp. Picture: John Devlin

The southern access to the bridge from Baird Street features a gentle, 210m-long incline suitable for wheelchairs, whose hairpin bends are reminiscent of the far steeper Lombard Street in San Francisco.

The 74-metre bridges weighs 1,000 tonnes and features 800 trees and 10,000 other plants. Its opening restores cycle links north of the motorway, including with the nearby Pinkston basin of the Forth & Clyde Canal which, were closed during the area’s redevelopment.

Karen McGregor, Scotland director at cycle path developers Sustrans, said: "The bridge not only provides a safe and accessible walking, wheeling, and cycling link across the M8 corridor, it also connects Sighthill residents with National Cycle Network route 754 along the canal as well as amenities and wider active travel links in Glasgow city centre.”