All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago Bupa to close 85 dental care practices across UK
1 hour ago ITV confirm schedule shake up to air tribute to Paul O’Grady
2 hours ago King Charles III begins first overseas state visit in Germany
2 hours ago New family announced for Eastenders - including ex-James Bond star
3 hours ago Paul O’Grady death: Queen Consort ‘deeply saddened’ by news
3 hours ago Battersea Dogs & Cats Home pay tribute to Paul O’Grady

Drone footage gives bird's eye view of Glasgow's unusual looping access ramp to new M8 Sighthill bridge

Spectacular drone footage shows off the remarkable design of a new bridge over the M8 in Glasgow – complete with a San Francisco-style looping southern access ramp.

Alastair Dalton
By Alastair Dalton
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 14:00 BST
 Comment

The video by The Scotsman’s John Devlin provides a bird’s eye view of the Sighthill bridge which opened on March 24 to provide access for walkers, wheelers and cyclists between the city centre and a huge redevelopment site that includes new homes.

The city council described the link as a “key feature” of the £250 million Sighthill regeneration project – the biggest of its type in the UK outside London.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It said the rusty look of the bridge was due to the Cor-Ten steel [corrosion resistance-tensile strength] used which will cut maintenance costs and commemorates the area’s industrial past, which included a large chemical works.

The bridge's looping southern access ramp. Picture: John Devlin
The bridge's looping southern access ramp. Picture: John Devlin
The bridge's looping southern access ramp. Picture: John Devlin

The southern access to the bridge from Baird Street features a gentle, 210m-long incline suitable for wheelchairs, whose hairpin bends are reminiscent of the far steeper Lombard Street in San Francisco.

The 74-metre bridges weighs 1,000 tonnes and features 800 trees and 10,000 other plants. Its opening restores cycle links north of the motorway, including with the nearby Pinkston basin of the Forth & Clyde Canal which, were closed during the area’s redevelopment.

Karen McGregor, Scotland director at cycle path developers Sustrans, said: "The bridge not only provides a safe and accessible walking, wheeling, and cycling link across the M8 corridor, it also connects Sighthill residents with National Cycle Network route 754 along the canal as well as amenities and wider active travel links in Glasgow city centre.”

Lombard Street in San Francisco. Picture: Cmichel67/Wikimedia Commons
Lombard Street in San Francisco. Picture: Cmichel67/Wikimedia Commons
Lombard Street in San Francisco. Picture: Cmichel67/Wikimedia Commons
GlasgowLondon
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.