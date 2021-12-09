Traffic Scotland warned drivers of the disruption on the Edinburgh to Ayr road, which began shortly after 5pm today, on Thursday, December 9.

They warned drivers that they should expect delays, and asked them to approach the scene of the accident with caution.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All lanes have now been cleared and are running.

According to Traffic Scotland, police were called to the scene.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

A message from the Editor:

A crash has occurred on the A720 near Baberton.

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.