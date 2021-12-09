Drivers told to expect delays after crash on A720 between Baberton and Dreghorn

All eastbound lanes have been restricted on the A720 between Baberton and Dreghorn, following a collision.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:55 pm
Updated Thursday, 9th December 2021, 5:57 pm

Traffic Scotland warned drivers of the disruption on the Edinburgh to Ayr road, which began shortly after 5pm today, on Thursday, December 9.

They warned drivers that they should expect delays, and asked them to approach the scene of the accident with caution.

All lanes have now been cleared and are running.

According to Traffic Scotland, police were called to the scene.

Police Scotland have been contacted for comment.

