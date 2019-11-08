Double decker bus lost roof after crashing into railway bridge

Have your say

A Stagecoach double decker bus lost its roof after crashing into a railway bridge in Inverness.

Following the incident, which took place around 7pm on Friday, officers closed off Harbour Road.

The accident also caused disruption to rail services.

Paramedics were called to the scene where the bus driver was checked over, however he had not suffered any injuries.

Independent Highland Councillor for Inverness South Ward, Duncan Macpherson, posted pictures of the incident, and said: "Harbour Road in Inverness was closed to traffic by Police following a double decker Stagecoach bus crash into the NetworkRailSCOT bridge on the Perth Line South.

"The one vehicle RTC road traffic collision occurred after 7pm on Fri 8 Nov. No passengers onboard at time of accident!"

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the Daily Record that officers attended the scene and that the road was later reopened.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach North Scotland said: “We can confirm that a bus which was not in service was involved in an incident at a railway bridge between Harbour Road and Millburn Road in Inverness at around 7pm this evening.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we are investigating the circumstances involved in the incident.”