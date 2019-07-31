Digger causes chaos after crashing into gas main in Glasgow

Have your say

Homes have been evacuated after a digger smashed into a gas main in Glasgow.

The incident happened today on Kelvinhaugh Street in Finnieston shortly after midday.

Several buildings had to be evacuated, with more than 15 firefighters called to the scene.

Police have cordoned off the section of road.

It is not yet known how the digger collided with the gas main.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We have sent three appliances to the area.

"A full evacuation is in process."

Dan Brown, a spokesman for gas firm SGN, said in a statement: "Our engineers are on their way to site following reports of third party damage to our gas main in Kelvinhaugh Street.

"We'll be working to investigate the extent of the damage to our network and ensure the safety of the surrounding area."