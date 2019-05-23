Delta to fly year-round between Edinburgh and New York

Delta Airlines' summer Edinburgh-New York flights will be extended year-round from this autumn, The Scotsman has learned.

The move came as Scottish airports and airlines said the scrapping of plans to cut air passenger duty (APD) would stunt growth.

Delta is also launching summer flights between the capital and Boston tomorrow.

It has already announced its summer Glasgow-New York flights, which resume tomorrow, will end a month later on 27 October,.

But there are no plans yet to make it year-round too, filling a gap since United ended winter flights from Glasgow two years ago.

The New York move will mean Delta's sole remaining rival to New York, United, will now face competition throughout the year.

American Airlines this year switched its Edinburgh service to Philadelphia, while Norwegian ended its flights to Stewart in New York state last month.

Shane Spyak, its European sales vice-president, told The Scotsman: "The JFK service has been doing really, really well for us."

He said the move had not been influenced by the other airline's changes, but claimed Delta was the most punctual and reliable on the route.

Passenger numbers on Delta's Scottish routes increased by 9 per cent last year.

"APD is not a direct factor [in route selection].

"We do not judge whether we are going to fly there or not on the basis of if there is a tax."

However, he added: "We would absolutely welcome a reduction in APD, which would make air travel more accessible."

Transport secretary Michael Matheson, who is due to help launch the Boston service, said: “Not only will this route bring real benefits for Scottish businesses, giving them greater access to important American markets, but it will also help boost our tourism industry by making it even easier for visitors to get a taste of the fantastic experiences Edinburgh, and Scotland as a whole, have to offer.

Roberto Ioriatti, Delta’s vice president transatlantic, said: “Having seen steady growth of customers on our New York service over the past three years, we are confident that Boston will be another popular destination."

The United States is the largest inbound visitor market to Scotland. The latest data from the International Passenger Survey shows that 414,000 U.S. travellers visited Scotland between January and September 2018.

Malcolm Roughead, chief executive of VisitScotland, said: “The US market continues to perform strongly for Scotland and remains the single biggest inbound market.

"Despite Brexit uncertainties, US operators tell us that consumer confidence in Scotland is high."