Delays threat to 4 hour Edinburgh-London rail journeys from congestion

LNER punctuality forecast to fall nearly 9 per cent

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers expecting to enjoy faster Edinburgh-London journeys from December face being delayed if too many trains are squeezed on to the line.

Analysis by Network Rail, which runs the 400-mile east coast route, showed that LNER’s punctuality could fall by nearly 9 per cent because of congestion, and Lumo’s by nearly 5 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LNER plans to use its faster journeys to capitalise on increased awareness of the need to cut emissions by flying less. (Photo by LNER) | LNER

LNER plans to run one of its two trains an hour between the capitals in four hours and eight to ten minutes compared to an average of four hours 30 minutes as part of a major timetable change in early December.

The faster services will only stop at Newcastle and York compared to multiple stops by LNER’s other trains.

The long-awaited improvement is seen as vital to persuade more travellers to switch from planes to help cut emissions.

However, LNER speeding up its trains by stopping fewer times and other operators planning to add more services on English sections means the line’s resilience will approach “breaking point”, according to a Network Rail study reported by RAIL magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modelling by Network Rail showed LNER’s punctuality could fall by 8.7 per cent.

Transport Scotland has expressed concern at the potential impact on ScotRail services to East Lothian, while supporters of the Borders Railway fear its services could be hit as it also shares tracks with east coast line trains in and out of Edinburgh.

LNER trains between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross were cancelled, after a person died on the railway tracks. | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government agency said: “Whilst we support enhanced rail connectivity and faster journeys between Edinburgh and London, we have raised concerns with the UK Government about the east coast main line timetable changes from December.

“In particular, the impact on services to and from Scottish stations, service reliability, freight growth and the power supply capability for electric trains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ministers have secured a commitment from the UK rail minister to keep this under review.”

Robert Samson, senior engagement manager for passenger watchdog Transport Focus said: “Our research tells us that punctuality and reliability are amongst the top ten things that matter most to passengers.

“Any future changes made to timetables need to reflect that position to help make sure the right outcomes are delivered to drive high satisfaction scores for passengers.”

An LNER spokesperson said: “There is a positive sense of anticipation for what the new timetable will bring, helping us add thousands of extra seats per day, run more trains, and reduce the journey time between London and Edinburgh to close to four hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Network Rail’s modelling doesn’t mean that every train is going to be 8.7 per cent less punctual.”

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “The rail industry is currently developing a new timetable which is the next step in realising the benefits of years of investment across the route.

“The new timetable will be another positive step towards delivering a more reliable network that works for customers, communities and business and that will ultimately result in faster journey times, grow capacity and support economic growth.