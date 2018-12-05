Delayed Aberdeen bypass expected to open by Christmas

Most of the delayed £745 million Aberdeen bypass will open next week with the final section due by Christmas, its builders told MSPs today.

The 20-mile southern section between Stonehaven and Craibstone, near Aberdeen Airport is due to start carrying traffic, along with an east-west prong from Cleanhill to Charleston on the southern outskirts of Aberdeen.

The bypass is designed to relieve congestion from through traffic in Aberdeen. Picture: Transport Scotland

It was completed two months ago but caught up in a legal wrangle over the need to change the project contract to enable open the section ahead of the rest of the road.

The final stretch, over a new bridge over the Don north of the airport, will follow when faults with the crossing have been repaired.

The northern section of the road, between Goval and Tipperty, opened this summer.

The 36-mile dual carriageway - officially the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route - was due to have opened in spring last year, which was later postponed to November last year.

Contractors Balfour Beatty and Galliford Try also revealed it had spent several hundred million pounds because of the delays, and the total cost of the scheme would top £1 billion.

They hope to recoup some of that from the Scottish Government's Transport Scotland agency, but refused to say how much was being claimed.

The consortium told the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee the project had been delayed by the collapse of fellow contractor Carillion, "the worst flooding in the region since record began" and problems with moving power and water cables and pipes.

It said on the Don bridge: "The remedial works are currently forecast to be complete just before Christmas, which would allow opening of the full project; albeit that is a challenging programme as the works are highly susceptible to adverse weather, and are subject to stringent safety tests."