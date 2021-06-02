Police say Daniel Kalinski, from Dundee, has died following the crash.

Emergency services attended a report of a single vehicle collision at about 7.50pm on Thursday, 27 May

The incident involved a red BMW motorcycle which had been travelling south on the A93 Braemar to Glenshee road, near Newbigging, Braemar, when it crashed.

The rider, 37-year-old Daniel Kalinski from Dundee, was thrown from the bike and sustained serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and he was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where he died on Wednesday, 2 May.

Sergeant Peter Henderson said: “Our thoughts and condolences are with Mr Kalinski’s family at this difficult time and our enquiries into the crash remain ongoing.

“It is important we speak to anyone who was on the road around the time of the incident in order to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened.

"In particular, if any motorists have dash cams, please check your footage as it may assist in our investigation.”