'Dangerous building' in busy Scottish city centre forces mass road closures

A series of road closures have been made after a ‘dangerous building’ was identified

A number of road closures were made after stonework fell from a building in Glasgow city centre.

The council declared the building at 73-87 Queen Street unsafe after a stone baluster fell to the ground in the early hours of Friday, and a number of streets were shut as a result.

Parts of Argyle Street, Union Street, Queen Street, Ingram Street, Mitchell Street and Mitchell Lane were affected.

The city’s Traffcom service, which provides updates on transport in the area, announced late on Friday morning that Argyle Street, Queen Street and Mitchell Street had subsequently been reopened to traffic.

Glasgow City Council said it was first notified of the incident by police around 3am, and building officers had been at the scene making the building safe.

A council spokesperson said: “We were contacted by police around 3am this morning following a report of stonework that had fallen from a building on Queen Street.

“To ensure public safety, our building standards officers have deployed a crane to support the removal of any further loose stonework from the roof of the building.”

Those driving in the city have been asked to find another route.

A spokesperson for the city’s Traffcom service had said in a statement issued early on Friday: “Due to a dangerous building on Queen Street, the following closures are required.

“Argyle Street will be closed from Union Street to Queen Street. Queen Street will be closed from Argyle Street to Ingram Street. Mitchell Street will be closed from Mitchell Lane to Argyle Street. Drivers are advised to seek an alternative route.”