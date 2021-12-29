Keith Smith.

He was 41-year-old Keith Smith from Danderhall.

Officers attended the A1606 near Hillcrest around 12.35pm on Tuesday, 28 December, 2021 following the report of a two vehicle road crash involving a Vauxhall Astra and a Ford Kuga.

Keith’s family have now released the following statement through Police Scotland: “Keith Smith – a much loved and missed father of two, step-dad, grandad, partner, uncle, brother, son and friend to many in the community.”

Sergeant Paul Ewing of Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Keith’s family and friends at this difficult time and we will continue to provide them with specialist support.