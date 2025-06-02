Cut-price train operator to launch Stirling-London service next year

Regulators approve five Lumo services a day, linking Scottish stations with English capital for the first time

Cut-price train operator Lumo is to launch new Stirling-London services next year, providing three Scottish settlements with their first direct link to the English capital.

The company announced on Monday it will run five services a day from the spring after its plans were approved by rail regulators.

They will operate via North Lanarkshire and the west coast main line, using second-hand diesel trains until new electric ones are delivered.

Lumo has run London-Edinburgh services with brand new electric trains on the east coast line since 2021, which it hopes to win approval to extend to Glasgow.

It said the new Stirling service would give Larbert, Greenfaulds, near Cumbernauld, and Whifflet, near Coatbridge, their first London link.

Passengers will travel in five class 222 six-carriage trains which will also call at Motherwell, Lockerbie, Carlisle, Preston, Crewe, Nuneaton, Milton Keynes and London Euston.

The service was originally planned by new operator Grand Union, which had hoped to launch four trains a day on the route this year.

Lumo’s parent company, FirstGroup, bought the firm in 2024.Lumo is an "open access" operator which does not receive government funding, unlike east coast rivals LNER, which runs far more trains which also stop at many more stations.

The new service will see it compete for passengers on the English section of the west coast line with sister firm Avanti West Coast, which is also owned by FirstGroup.

Open access operators are concerned about their future under the Labour UK Government, which is nationalising English train firms, but the Conservatives said such operators should be "championed".

‘Affordable, fast and convenient’

Lumo managing director Martijn Gilbert said: “Today’s announcement underscores Lumo’s commitment to growing Scotland’s rail network, providing passengers with more affordable, fast, and convenient travel options.

"Our new service between Stirling and London has the potential to unlock significant economic opportunities for communities along the route, and we’re proud to deliver this direct rail connectivity to towns previously overlooked by traditional rail services.

"We are focused on further expanding our services in Scotland to ensure even greater connectivity across the country and the whole UK.”

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said: “Lumo is actively investing in our capital city, not only bringing in tourists but also supporting our vibrant hospitality and events sector.

"We’re looking at £740 million in economic benefits from Lumo by 2032. "Crucially, this is being delivered not by government mandate, but through private sector innovation and open access investment.

"That’s why I believe this model is one we should be championing.