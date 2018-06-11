Cow wanders onto M9 and causes rush-hour chaos

Have your say

A cow has caused rush hour chaos after wandering onto the hard shoulder of the M9.

The animal strayed onto the busy motorway between junction nine and ten near Stirling this morning.

Motorists reported seeing the stray cow about 7:45am.

The lost animal caused major delays.

Queues of traffic stretched back to the Pirnhall Roundabout.

The situation only started to clear once the cow was herded back into a field shortly after 8am.

Traffic Scotland warned drivers on Twitter: “There’s a cow on the hard shoulder causing udder chaos.

“Traffic is slow in the area.”

The traffic service later posted: “The cow has been mooooved back to the field Queues remain but should hopefully ease.”