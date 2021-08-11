This news comes amidst the Edinburgh Fringe festival, which is bringing in visitors UK wide.

The Fringe is the world's largest arts festival. In 2019 alone - the last time the Festival took place due to the pandemic - over 3,000,000 tickets were issued.

This year, the Fringe is running a reduced festival, with mostly outside venues.

Nonetheless it is still attracting people from all over the UK, and from around the world as well.

This means public rail services can get busier and with the recent relaxation of remaining covid restrictions earlier this month, crowds could lead to an increase in coronvirus cases.

The legal requirement for physical distancing was removed on Monday, 9 August but the requirement to wear a face covering on public transport will remain for now.

The rail operator has urged passengers and customers to keep wearing face coverings.

ScotRail has added additional carriages to as many trains as possible, as well as running additional late night services throughout the event.

The train operator is also continuing with its ‘enhanced cleaning’ of trains and stations.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “This year’s Edinburgh Festival may have a different look and feel to it, but we’re still helping customers make the most of it.

“Although physical distancing restrictions have eased, the wearing of a face covering is still required when travelling with us. We’re asking customers to do the right thing and wear one, to protect everyone.”

