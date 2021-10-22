RMT confirmed that COP26 ScotRail strike action is to go ahead as planned following a breakdown intalks today.

Strike action is planned to coincide with the climate summit which will see thousands of delegates from across the globe, including world leaders such as Joe Biden, arrive in Scotland for crucial climate change talks.

The summit is to get under way on October 31.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "There was a golden opportunity for ScotRail to make serious progress in talks today but instead they offered nothing of any consequence and as a result our action throughout COP26 goes ahead as planned.

"There can be no climate justice without pay justice and it's about time ScotRail, the SNP and Transport Scotland woke up to that fact. The same message applies to our Scottish Caledonian Sleeper members.

"There is still time to avoid the chaos of a transport shutdown during COP26 if the key players get back with some serious proposals. We remain available for talks but the ball is firmly in their court."

Earlier this week, members of another rail union, the TSSA, voted to accept the pay offer from ScotRail.

ScotRail staff will strike from Monday November 1 until Friday November 12.

Staff on the Caledonian Sleeper will hold two 24-hour strikes: one from 11.59am on Sunday October 31 and one on Thursday November 11, also from 11.59am.

A spokeswoman for Transport Scotland said it was “disappointing” that the RMT had not put the recent pay offer to its members in a ballot.

She said: “We acknowledge that the RMT has at last contacted ScotRail to reject this offer nearly two weeks after it was made.

“This is a disappointing response from the RMT leadership, particularly as we understand Aslef and TSSA have accepted the pay offer and Unite is recommending it to its members, who they are currently balloting.

“It is therefore disappointing that RMT leadership did not put this very good pay offer to a democratic vote to its members.”

“In the interest of collective bargaining, we understand that ScotRail would need to re-engage all four unions to determine next steps.

“The RMT leadership has made clear its problem is with rest-day working and that would need to be the focus for any further discussions.”

She added: “We are keen to see this issue resolved ahead of Cop26 so everyone who works in Scotland’s railways can play their part in welcoming the world to our country and showcase our efforts towards building a greener, cleaner railway.”

A ScotRail spokesman said: “It’s extremely disappointing that the RMT have rejected a very good pay offer and opted to continue with this highly damaging strike action, particularly when the other three unions have either accepted the offer or have recommended that their members do so.

“We’re seeing customers gradually return to Scotland’s railway, but the scale of the financial situation ScotRail is facing is stark.

“To build a more sustainable and greener railway for the future and reduce the burden on the taxpayer, we need to change.”

