COP26: Motorists angry at disruption from second Erskine Bridge closure as Greenpeace's Rainbow Warrior leaves Clyde

Angry drivers criticised the Erskine Bridge being shut for the second time in two days for the Rainbow Warrior to pass underneath, but Greenpeace said the closure had not been necessary.

By Alastair Dalton
Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:26 pm
Updated Tuesday, 2nd November 2021, 4:56 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Traffic on the link over the Clyde between Inverclyde and West Dunbartonshire was halted for around ten minutes at 4.05pm today, the official Traffic Scotland information service said.

Environmental campaigners Greenpeace had said it was confident its ship would fit under the bridge without the need for a closure.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

It said the Rainbow Warrior, with some 16 crew on board, was leaving the Clyde after dropping off four activists for the COP26 climate change conference.

The group also defended the time of the vessel’s departure, saying the river authorities had provided set times so a pilot could go aboard to accompany the ship.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “Police Scotland will close the #A898 Erskine Bridge for a short period of time late this afternoon for public safety."

After the crossing re-opened, it tweeted: “Traffic heavy in the area.

“Westbound delays onto the #M8 10 mins.

Rainbow Warrior moored at King George V Dock in Glasgow earlier on Tuesday. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

“Eastbound delays on the #A82 heading into Glasgow.

The decision provoked a storm on social media, 24 hours after the bridge was closed for Rainbow Warrior’s arrival.

Darra Mc tweeted: “2 hrs yesterday for a journey that takes 20mins everyday. Diversions means more congestion and pollution. Great thinking.”

No place like home tweeted: “This is a disgrace. I don’t understand the rationale behind closing the bridge, took 1hr 45 minutes to get home yesterday and will no doubt be the same again.”

Read More

Read More
Erskine Bridge at 50: Unseen pictures of ‘one of Scotland’s most ambitious engin...

However, a Greenpeace spokesperson said: “We were 100 per cent confident on the way in that there were no issues.

"The captain had done all the calculations and measurements, and we knew we would be able to fit under the bridge with the water at certain levels.

"We empathise with the concerns, but it was not our decision to close the bridge.

"We spoke to the authorities who gave us set times to leave the dock with a pilot.”

The ship had berthed overnight at George V Dock, outside the COP26 river exclusion zone, just east of the Braehead shopping centre.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The bridge is closing to ensure the safety of the public whilst the vessel makes its passage through the Clyde.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

GreenpeaceClydeMotoristsCOP26Traffic
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.