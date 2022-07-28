Consultations underway into improving transport connections on A93

The study which focus on active travel and public transport connections, continue the ongoing work of Aberdeen City Council and partners to consider means of locking-in benefits of the city bypass on the principal transport corridors linking Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen.

The key aims of the A93 study are to identify options that improve the quality of the pedestrian and cycling experience along the corridor and address the barriers which affect some groups moving around as a pedestrian or cyclist, improve the quality of bus travel on the corridor for all users, enhancing the travel experience both for current bus users and to attract new users by reducing bus journey times and improving journey time consistency, and improve integration between sustainable travel modes.

The public consultation is available via consultation.aberdeencity.gov.uk/place/a93-banchory-to-aberdeen-multi-modal-corridor-stud/ until Friday, August 19.

The A93 study corridor map

Public exhibitions are also being held as part of the consultations in Aberdeen, Peterculter, and Banchory for the A93 study and Dyce for the A947 study, as well as live question and answer sessions next month.