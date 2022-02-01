The move follows concern about the complexity of the application process for the new national entitlement or Young Scot smartcards needed for the scheme, which started on yesterday.

Ms Gilruth said more than 71,000 of the cards had been issued among more than 117,000 applications from 930,000 people eligible for the scheme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said the process had been eased by the requirements being relaxed, with out of date passports now being accepted as identification along with proof of address within the last year rather than the last three months.

Operators fear buses could be delayed by young people boarding without the new smartcards needed for free travel. Picture: Transport Scotland

She told MSPs: “I appreciate we still have a long way to go to reach the 930,000 eligible young people.

"But given we only opened for applications 16 working days ago, that is an excellent achievement and I look forward to increasing numbers of young people enjoying its benefits in the coming weeks.

"I recognise that some people have found the application process complex and hard to undertake, not least because of the identification requirements.

"I will continue to explore the ways in which we can make it easier for young people to apply for their national entitlement card because this policy is absolutely vital for opening up work, training, education and leisure opportunities.”

Transport minister Jenny Gilruth admitted some applicants had found the process "complex and hard to undertake". Picture: Scottish Parliament TV

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Graham Simpson said: “Parents and youngsters have described the process as bureaucratic – one even called it ‘Stasi-like’.

"We have a backlog of about 40,000 young people waiting for these cards.”

Last week, Orkney Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur described the application process as "unnecessarily complex and confusing".

He said: "Many constituents have been in touch to highlight their experience of applying, with most struggling for hours to complete the process.”

The Scottish Government announced last month that only those with an “essential” need to travel should apply because of the Covid situation.

A high-profile promotional campaign was postponed, but Ms Gilruth said it would now “follow shortly” following the lifting of working from home guidance this week.

The scheme covers buses across Scotland and Edinburgh Trams but not the Glasgow Subway.

Operators have also raised concerns that young people attempting to board buses without the new cards could delay services.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.