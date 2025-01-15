'Complete madness': Overrun roadworks causes 10-mile rush hour motorway queue as motorists vent

The tailback sparked anger amongst commuters at rush hour

Angry motorists were subjected to a ten-mile-long tailback during rush hour on a busy motorway after overnight roadworks overran.

The traffic delays were experienced in East Renfrewshire on Wednesday morning on a stretch of the M77.

The late reopening of the northbound carriageway at Junction 5, Maidenhill following its closure overnight caused huge tailbacks

Delays of up to an hour were reported as a knock-on from the temporary closure of the northbound carriageway at Junction 5, Maidenhill.

One motorist Sarah (@_wildething_) posted to X: “Absolute shambles trying to make it to work this morning. I understand that roadworks can overrun but shutting the M77 at rush hour is complete madness! Someone needs to [be held] accountable.”

Another, Alison Doran, said on social media: “Shutting the M77 at rush hour is absolutely insane.”

The M77 junction where the tailback took place | Google Maps

Traffic Scotland posted on social media just before 8.20am that overrun works had only just finished with the road reopening, with motorists subject to “large” tailbacks.