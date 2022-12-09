Christmas travel disruption: No major impact forecast at Glasgow Airport despite Border Force strikes

Glasgow Airport chiefs have said they expect no major impact or widespread flight cancellations over Christmas despite UK Border Force staff planning to strike.

Strikes will take place across airports at Glasgow, Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Cardiff, Birmingham and the Port of Newhaven.

The Public and Commercial Services union announced on Wednesday its members working across the seven airports would strike for eight days from December 23 to New Year’s Eve.

The Scotsman understands Glasgow Airport could escape the worst of the strike, with passenger numbers expected to be low across the festive period, with a forecast peak of 4,000 travellers on December 27.

Air passengers are not expected to witness a huge impact at Glasgow due to UK Border Force staff strikes over Christmas. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

Glasgow Airport has five e-gates, which can automatically read passports in the absence of security staff. Those expected to arrive and depart on strike dates are anticipated to largely be leisure and domestic travellers.

A Glasgow Airport spokesman: “At this stage, there is no indication the planned industrial action will have any significant impact on our operations, and we are continuing to liaise with Border Force to understand what their contingency plans are.

“We would also like to reassure our passengers arriving back to the UK that Glasgow Airport will also bring in additional staff on the proposed strike days to ensure disruption – if any – is kept to an absolute minimum.”