Arran travellers are facing a cancelled Christmas after CalMac withdraw services due to bad weather.

CalMac Ferries confirmed that the 1.55pm Brodick to Ardrossan Harbour sailing will be the last of the day due to weather and sea conditions.

Posting on Twitter, they wrote: ‘Due to the current weather and sea swell conditions, the 13:55 sailing from Brodick will be the last sailing of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following sailings have been cancelled: Depart Ardrossan – 15:20, 18:00. Depart Brodick - 16:40, 19:20’.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.