Changes to bus services in Aberdeenshire

Some of the minor changes relate to services operated on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Additionally, changes to service X60 (Peterhead-Ellon-Aberdeen) and a new service S61 will provide new links for pupils attending Ellon Academy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Revised timetables will be in place from Monday, August 22. These will be available to download in the coming weeks from stagecoachbus.com.

The changes will come into effect from Monday, August 22.

Services affected:

Service 49 – (Inverurie – Oldmeldrum - Ellon)– The 1147 departure from Inverurie on Saturday will operate via Udny Green.

Service X60 (Peterhead-Ellon-Aberdeen) – The 08:00 weekday journey from Peterhead Interchange will be revised to depart Grange Road at 07:15, Waterside at 07:20 and Peterhead Interchange at 07:30. This journey will additionally serve Ellon Academy at 08:15.

The 15:00 departure from Aberdeen Union Square will additionally serve Ellon Academy at 15:45, with minor adjustments to the rest of the journey.

A new journey will depart at from Aberdeen Union Square at 14:20 (Wednesday-Friday, schooldays only), serving Ellon Academy at 15:00 before continuing to Peterhead.

Service S61 (Cruden Bay – Ellon Academy) - This new service will operate on schooldays from Cruden Bay at 07:34, operating direct to Ellon Academy via Hatton and arriving at the school at 08:15.In the afternoon, the return journey will depart Ellon Academy at 15:40 (Mon/Tues schooldays) or 15:00 (Wed-Fri schooldays), arriving in Cruden Bay at 16:24 (Mon/Tues) or 15:44 (Wed-Fri).