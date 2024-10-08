Cause of Scottish air crash that seriously injured two men revealed

Incident happened on approach to runway

An air crash near Prestwick Airport that seriously injured both of those on board was "most likely" caused by carburettor icing that stopped the engine, an official investigation has concluded.

The men, aged 65 and 75, were airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after their 48-year-old Piper PA-28-181 light aircraft hit trees on April 23 last year.

Prestwick and Monkton. The plane came down to the east of the village after leaving the airport | MJ Richardson/geograph.org.

A report by the UK Department for Transport’s air accidents investigation branch (AAIB) published on Thursday said: “The engine most likely stopped because of carburettor icing and a forced landing ensued.

“The aircraft struck trees during the latter stages of the approach to the forced landing and control was lost. It subsequently struck the ground vertically nose-down. Both occupants survived, but sustained severe injuries.”

The AAIB said the plane was 1.5 miles from the South Ayrshire airport on approach to land when air traffic control lost contact with the pilot. The aircraft had taken off so the pilot could top up his flying hours, having not flown for 62 days, as was his flying club’s requirement.

The report said he was accompanied by the club’s chief flying instructor, who did not have a current Civil Aviation Authority medical certificate so could travel as a passenger.

It said: “The plan was to fly for around one hour, conduct some general handling exercises to the south of the airport, including stalling and practice forced landings, and then return for three circuits.”