Catching 20mph speeders 'not a priority' - Police Scotland

Enforcing planned Scotland-wide 20mph limits would not be a priority for Police Scotland, its roads chief told MSPs today.

Mobile speed camera vans cannot currently detect drivers breaking 20mph limits, Chief Superintendent Stewart Carle also revealed.

The force's head of road policing was giving evidence to the Scottish Parliament's rural economy and connectivity committee on a member's bill for a default 20mph limit on most 30mph roads in Scotland with street lighting.

Mr Carle said: "I would have concerns that the bill seeks to impose 20mph as a blanket

"20mph will not be a priority.

"The majority of casualties are on higher-speed roads.

"I must prioritise where there is the biggest impact.

"Suddenly switching a lot of resources from faster roads would not give the same gain."

"Mobile safety camera units are not calibrated for 20mph."