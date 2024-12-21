New CalMac Turkish ferries delay 'double whammy' after Ferguson Marine vessels fiasco

First of new ships for Islay slips back another six weeks

The latest of a series of delays to CalMac ferries being built in Turkey has been described as a “double whammy” coming on top of the years-late construction of two larger vessels at Ferguson Marine on the Clyde.

Isle of Islay, the first of four being built at the yard in Yalova, is not expected to be completed until the end of March compared to the previously expected mid-February, although it was originally scheduled to be finished in October.

The vessel is now likely to enter service on the Islay routes from Kennacraig in Kintyre in May.

Isle of Islay after its launch in Turkey in March | Cmal

The Scottish Government’s ferry buying and owning firm Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (Cmal) attributed the setback to multiple issues outwith the Cemre Marin Endustri yard’s control, including supply delays caused by political instability.

Cmal chief executive Kevin Hobbs said in a letter to MSPs that Isle of Islay’s delivery day “will be extended beyond the mid-February 2025 date” advised in its previous update in September.

Glen Sannox, the first of two ferries being built at the nationalised Ferguson Marine yard, was delivered to CalMac last month more than six years late, with the second, Glen Rosa, not due until next September.

Glen Sannox will officially enter service on the main Arran route to Brodick - CalMac’s busiest - on January 13, as The Scotsman revealed on Thursday. But the ferry is likely to carry its first fare-paying passengers in trial runs the previous week.

Scottish Conservatives transport spokesperson Sue Webber said of the news from Turkey: “These latest delays will come as a bitter below to island communities who are desperate for new ferries to enter service.

“They have already been betrayed at every turn by the SNP’s ferry fiasco, so it is a double whammy that yards further afield are also now not on schedule.

“Islanders just want new ferries to be built, rather than having to rely on an ageing fleet of vessels, which the SNP have shamefully failed to replace for far too long.”

Scottish Labour transport spokesperson Claire Baker said: “This latest delay in the ongoing ferries debacle puts further strain on communities relying on these lifeline services.

“These ferry services have been left to decline by the SNP and their underinvestment and lack of planning has led to this situation. The SNP’s incompetence and lack of planning for ferry services is unforgivable and every delay underlines that fact.”

Meantime, the Scottish Liberal Democrats again highlighted that no minister had resigned over the Ferguson Marine ferry delays - and referred to Glen Sannox having painted-on windows when it was launched prematurely in 2017.

Party economy spokesperson Willie Rennie said: “I hope passengers will be able to see out of the windows this time.

“After a fake launch, years of delays, a stream of excuses and a ship that’s millions of pounds over budget, it’s good that Glen Sannox will finally take passengers. But I imagine islanders will have their fingers crossed until they're actually on board.