They confirmed that the temporary time table, which was first introduced on 3 January due to the impact of Covid, is set to end today.
The move is ahead of schedule with the temporary timetable initially due to continue until 6 February.
A normal winter service will return on the following route s .
Largs - Cumbrae Oban - Coll - Tiree Oban - Colonsay Wemyss Bay - Rothesay Gourock - Dunoon.
At the height of CalMac' s Covid problems, more than 20% of staff were having to self-isolate.
On-board retail and food and drink offering will also reopen on Wednesday 26 January
Managing director Robbie Drummond said: “I am pleased to say that because of a significant drop in the number of staff unable to work we can now offer a full winter service on the majority of routes."