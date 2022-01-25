CalMac to resume ‘normal’ timetable as Covid absences fall

Ferry operator CalMac has announced it will be able to resume to normal services on Wednesday following a decline in staff absences due to Covid.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 1:57 pm

They confirmed that the temporary time table, which was first introduced on 3 January due to the impact of Covid, is set to end today.

The move is ahead of schedule with the temporary timetable initially due to continue until 6 February.

A normal winter service will return on the following route s .

The restricted timetable was introduced following rising staff absences due to Covid.

Largs - Cumbrae Oban - Coll - Tiree Oban - Colonsay Wemyss Bay - Rothesay Gourock - Dunoon.

At the height of CalMac' s Covid problems, more than 20% of staff were having to self-isolate.

On-board retail and food and drink offering will also reopen on Wednesday 26 January

Managing director Robbie Drummond said: “I am pleased to say that because of a significant drop in the number of staff unable to work we can now offer a full winter service on the majority of routes."

