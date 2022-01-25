They confirmed that the temporary time table, which was first introduced on 3 January due to the impact of Covid, is set to end today.

The move is ahead of schedule with the temporary timetable initially due to continue until 6 February.

A normal winter service will return on the following route s .

The restricted timetable was introduced following rising staff absences due to Covid.

Largs - Cumbrae Oban - Coll - Tiree Oban - Colonsay Wemyss Bay - Rothesay Gourock - Dunoon.

At the height of CalMac' s Covid problems, more than 20% of staff were having to self-isolate.

On-board retail and food and drink offering will also reopen on Wednesday 26 January