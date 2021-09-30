,The rise is the second stage of a two-year deal following a 0.6 per cent hike for 2020.

Workers are due to be told the level of the increase on Friday, which was based on August’s RPI inflation rate.

The Rail Maritime and Transport union (RMT) agreed the deal in April after rejecting the original first year offer of 0.5 per cent and threatening strike action.

CalMac operates ferries across the west of Scotland. John Devlin

However, the union contrasted the increase with a 2.2 per cent one-year offer to its members at ScotRail which also would be conditional on efficiency savings that could include cuts to ticket offices.

It has rejected the offer and ordered a strike ballot which could hit services during the Cop26 climate change conference in Glasgow in November.

RMT Scotland organiser Mick Hogg said: “CalMac RMT negotiated a pay increase for key and essential workers.

"Ferry workers in Scotland have been given 5.4 per cent over the last two years.

"The $60 million question to be answered is what is the difference between a key essential ferry worker and a key essential rail worker?

"A ferry worker gets recognition and a rail worker does not?”

A spokesperson for CalMac said: “This deal is part of the two-year pay award which was agreed with union representatives last year.

"In line with this agreement, a pay increase of 0.6 per cent was paid in 2020 and an increase in line with RPI, which is 4.8 per cent, will be applied to those who qualify from October 1.”

