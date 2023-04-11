CalMac's biggest ship was hit by a technical fault resulting in yet more ferry disruption for islanders.

CalMac said MV Loch Seaforth, the newest large ferry in its fleet, had developed problems with its engine control system with several sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool cancelled as a result.

In a fresh update posted, CalMac confirmed that the 7am and 2pm Stornoway to Ullapool sailings, and the 10.30am Ullapool to Stornoway departure were cancelled.

CalMac also said a review would be carried out at 2pm regarding the 5.30pm Ullapool departure.

The ferry operator also warned that there "limited capacity" was available on the alternative route via Uig-Tarbert.

Overnight freight services were also impacted with a number of CalMac ferries currently out of commission.

MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman have not been in service since the summer timetable began on 1 April.

Robbie Drummond, the chief executive of the state-owned ferry operator, last month warned that the next two years will be "challenging" for island residents due to the age of the CalMac fleet with the a third of the fleet more than 30 years old, and almost half of its largest ships are beyond their expected service life.