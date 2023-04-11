All Sections
CalMac: More ferry disruption for islanders as MV Loch Seaforth hit by technical fault

CalMac's biggest ship was hit by a technical fault resulting in yet more ferry disruption for islanders.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 11th Apr 2023, 09:17 BST

CalMac said MV Loch Seaforth, the newest large ferry in its fleet, had developed problems with its engine control system with several sailings between Stornoway and Ullapool cancelled as a result.

In a fresh update posted, CalMac confirmed that the 7am and 2pm Stornoway to Ullapool sailings, and the 10.30am Ullapool to Stornoway departure were cancelled.

CalMac also said a review would be carried out at 2pm regarding the 5.30pm Ullapool departure.

The ferry operator also warned that there "limited capacity" was available on the alternative route via Uig-Tarbert.

Overnight freight services were also impacted with a number of CalMac ferries currently out of commission.

MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman have not been in service since the summer timetable began on 1 April.

Robbie Drummond, the chief executive of the state-owned ferry operator, last month warned that the next two years will be "challenging" for island residents due to the age of the CalMac fleet with the a third of the fleet more than 30 years old, and almost half of its largest ships are beyond their expected service life.

Stock image: CalMac's biggest ship was hit by a technical fault resulting in yet more ferry disruption for islanders.
