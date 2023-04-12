The ferry service between Lewis and the mainland is back up and running after a technical fault led to all trips in the last 48 hours being cancelled.

Many islanders and visitors were left stranded after the MV Loch Seaforth, the largest and newest vessel in CalMac’s fleet, developed problems with its engine control system on Monday.

The technical fault meant services for general traffic and freight between Ullapool and Stornoway were cancelled for almost three days.

Three other much older CalMac ships - MV Caledonian Isles, MV Hebridean Isles and MV Clansman - were already out of action for repairs, limiting the state-owned ferry operator's ability to provide relief vessels.

As at 3pm on Wednesday, CalMac announced MV Loch Seaforth was fit to return to service following engineering works and successful sea trials.

The next scheduled departure is at 5.30pm from Ullapool and services are expected to resume to normal after that.

Despite the calm now, the last few days caused a storm on the island.

Cancer patients on Lewis have faced disruption to their treatment because of the ferry being out of action.

One patient had their first round of chemotherapy in Inverness cancelled.

Helen Sandison, who runs the Western Isles Cancer Care Initiative, told the BBC the cancellations have had “a huge impact” on those on the island affected by cancer.

"It adds another layer of stress and anxiety in a time where you need to be focused on your treatment,” she said.

She said the travel disruptions have been “an added headache for the NHS” in a time where it is overstretched.

Alasdair Allan, SNP MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, said a number of his constituents were left stranded because of the cancellations.

Following the announcement of the Loch Seaforth resuming service, he said: “Now there is a huge task of catching up with the backlog.

"This incident- one of many- proves yet again that CalMac needs more ships."

He added: “CalMac’s resilience level remains fragile, and so communities need urgent reassurances about how we avoid continual problems of this kind in future.”

Additional services were added between Tarbert and Uig on Tuesday and Wednesday to give passengers an alternative route between the islands and the mainland.

CalMac said the amended timetable will continue into Thursday to assist with the backlog of traffic caused by the cancellations.

Robbie Drummond, chief executive of CalMac, said: “Following a set of sea trials early this afternoon, MV Loch Seaforth will return to normal service, starting with the timetabled 5.30pm from Ullapool this evening.

“The amended timetables for Lochboisdale and Tarbert will still operate tomorrow to help manage traffic from previous cancellations.

“A fault with the sensor feeds and control cards within the vessel propulsion control and monitoring system were identified through detailed diagnostics by the vessel engineers working round the clock, supported by specialist contractors.