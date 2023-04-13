All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
4 hours ago King Charles bans TV cameras from filming ‘sacred’ part of coronation
1 hour ago John Mayer is bringing solo acoustic tour to UK - tickets & dates
2 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant found in UK
2 hours ago Crown Jewels to be displayed across UK landmarks
3 hours ago Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant has died aged 93
4 hours ago Over 140,000 rooms for £38 or less made available by Travelodge

CalMac breakdown: ferry pulled from service after gas leak causes safety issues onboard

A CalMac ferry has been pulled from service after an engine exhaust leak lead to gases spilling into the engine room.

By Katharine Hay
Published 13th Apr 2023, 16:07 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST
 Comment
Another CalMac ferry has been taken into repair due to a gas leakAnother CalMac ferry has been taken into repair due to a gas leak
Another CalMac ferry has been taken into repair due to a gas leak

The MV Isle of Arran vessel, which normally travels between Ardrossan and Brodick, had to be taken in for repair on Thursday.

CalMac said the crew are attempting a repair the fault onboard, and external contractors are being called in for support.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The last sailing was scheduled for 1.55pm on Thursday from Brodick, but it was delayed until 3pm to allow as many passengers as possible to make the departure.

The breakdown comes just a day after the newest and largest of the CalMac fleet experienced a technical fault causing a swathe of cancellations over a period of almost three days on the route between Stornoway and Ullapool.

The MV Loch Seaforth was out of action from Monday evening through until Wednesday because of an issue with its engine.

More to follow.

Related topics:CalMacStornoway
 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.