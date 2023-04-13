A CalMac ferry has been pulled from service after an engine exhaust leak lead to gases spilling into the engine room.

Another CalMac ferry has been taken into repair due to a gas leak

The MV Isle of Arran vessel, which normally travels between Ardrossan and Brodick, had to be taken in for repair on Thursday.

CalMac said the crew are attempting a repair the fault onboard, and external contractors are being called in for support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The last sailing was scheduled for 1.55pm on Thursday from Brodick, but it was delayed until 3pm to allow as many passengers as possible to make the departure.

The breakdown comes just a day after the newest and largest of the CalMac fleet experienced a technical fault causing a swathe of cancellations over a period of almost three days on the route between Stornoway and Ullapool.

The MV Loch Seaforth was out of action from Monday evening through until Wednesday because of an issue with its engine.