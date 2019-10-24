Caledonian Sleeper complaints soar after faulty new fleet introduced

Passenger complaints about the Caledonian Sleeper rocketed by 67 per cent after the introduction of its fault-plagued £150 million new fleet, official figures showed today.

The overnight services between Scotland and London also attracted the highest complaint rate of any train operator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) regulator reported.

Novel luxury features of the new trains like double beds have been overshadowed by the faults. Picture: Serco

There were 206 complaints per 100,000 journeys between April and June, two-thirds more than the same period last year.

READ MORE: Caledonian Sleeper cleaning firm loses contract over dirty cabins

The Serco-run new trains were introduced between Edinburgh, Glasgow and London in April but have suffered a significant number of technical faults, such as water problems with the new ensuite toilets and showers.

Passengers have also been left without food because of staff shortages, and services have been cancelled by industrial action.

BACKGROUND: Passengers locked out and deprived of coffee in fresh Caledonian Sleeper woes

ScotRail complaints also increased by 35 per cent, to 31 per 100,000 journeys, but it was placed in the middle of the league table of operators.

The two main cross-Border operators were second and third worst in the table - Virgin Trains West Coast and LNER which runs on the east coast.

Virgin notched up 143 complaints per 100,000 journeys, although this was down by 25 per cent on last year.

LNER were up 23 per cent to 127.

The ORR said those companies holding the top three spots "is consistent with previous data and representative of the fact that long-distance operators receive more correspondence about their services".