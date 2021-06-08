The decision means no Sleeper trains will run between Tuesday June 15 and Friday June 25 inclusive.

A “Lowlander” service normally operates every night except Saturdays in both directions between Edinburgh, Glasgow and London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The “Highlander” services runs between Aberdeen, Inverness, Fort William and London on the same days.

The walkouts are over staff being refused a pay rise without productivity improvements

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) last week announced a walkout over staff not being offered a pay rise without productivity improvements.

Similar ballots are in hand at ScotRail by the RMT and other unions.

Serco said it had tried to keep some services running during the strike “while maintaining the expected standards of safety and guest experience”.

But it said: “After close review, a decision has been made to cancel all services”.

Passengers will be given full refunds.

However, the company said it did not expect a planned overtime ban from June 26 following the strikes to affect services.

Serco’s managing director for Caledonian Sleeper Kathryn Darbandi said: “The proposed strike action by the RMT is both unjustified and very disappointing, and will impact thousands of guests due to travel in the period at a time when we should all be working together to rebuild the Scottish economy.

"It will also harm our hard-working staff who will lose significant earnings as a result.

"Throughout the pandemic, we have protected staff, all of whom have received full pay even though our services have been significantly reduced.

"We have also been clear that we fully intend to resume pay talks next year, once the business is in a stronger position.

“We remain open to discussions aimed at resolving the dispute, but in the meantime, we have had no choice but to prepare for the strike to go ahead.

"Unfortunately, as a result, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel our services.

"We’re sorry that guests will be affected by this strike action and are contacting them to arrange a full refund.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.