Cabbie loses private hire licence after 3 years with no fares

A cabbie who did not make a single pick-up in three years has had his private hire licence taken off him.

Shahid Tajdin had not even driven a private hire and did not own a car despite holding a licence for three years.

He was flagged up to Glasgow City Council after being convicted of driving without insurance.

In July 2016, he drove a vehicle without an insurance policy and was fined £450 and given six penalty points following a trial.

Councillors questioned him about his licence status at its Licensing and Regulatory Committee.

Councillor Graham Campbell asked him: “If you had not turned up to your delivery driver job for three years, do you think they would still employ you?”

Mr Tajdin responded “yes” which prompted Mr Campbell to say: “Really?!”

Last Thursday, angry councillors grilled Mr Tajdin for breaking the terms and conditions of his licence.

The terms require a licence holder to surrender their licence should they not use it for three months.

Councillor Martha Wardrop said: “So you’ve never ever been near any taxis, and this is because you have an existing job. Did you not think to hand it back?”

She added: “I just think you’ve treated us very badly for not telling us you’re not using the taxi licence. Waiting three years is just not acceptable.”

Mr Tajdin responded: Yeah, but I didn’t know. I’m sorry.”