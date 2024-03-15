Buses in Scotland's west, including Glasgow, could move under public control under Strathclyde Partnership for Transport deal

Plans that could see buses in the west of Scotland brought back under public control have been approved as part of moves to tackle "a declining bus market".

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) agreed to begin work on establishing local bus franchising in line with the Transport (Scotland) Act 2019 at a meeting on Friday.

SPT said franchising is a proven model for delivering local bus services throughout Europe, and that it can significantly improve networks, lead to more passengers and boost accessibility.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport said franchising was a proven model for delivering local bus services throughout Europe, and that it can significantly improve networks. Picture: John Devlin

The organisation said the process would cost up to £15 million and could take between five and seven years to establish. It was also recommended that SPT, along with its partners, should progress with the bus service improvements partnership (BSIP) arrangements to provide a basis to curb the decline in passenger numbers.

SPT chairman and SNP councillor for Govan Stephen Dornan said: "This is a bold and ambitious plan from SPT which sets a strong approach to tackle a declining bus market.

"It gives us opportunities to build for growth and deliver a network that is attractive, accessible and affordable to both passengers in our communities who rely on the bus to get around, and those who we need to get 'on board' by offering an attractive alternative to the private car.

"However, any franchising option will take time and investment to establish so we need to look at doing something now to halt the declining bus market.

"BSIPs, which also require suitable investment, offer the best opportunity for a significant, interim improvement while we work to establish the world-class local bus franchise model the people of the west of Scotland deserve.

"In order to progress any of these options, we need investment from the Scottish Government, which now has to step up with real funding and a commitment to support public transport, particularly bus."

Local services franchising is a system that allows a local transport authority to award exclusive rights to an operator to run certain bus services for a set period of time.

SPT board papers state the local transport authority must first put in place a franchise framework setting out what local services are to be provided, the standards to which the services are to be provided, and any additional facilities or services that are to be provided.

Under this franchise framework, the local transport authority enters into franchise agreements with bus operators, awarded through competitive processes, to deliver the specified services and standards.

SPT vice-chairman Alan Moir, Scottish Labour councillor for Bishopbriggs South, said: "The preferred options presented by SPT today have the potential to revolutionise local bus services in the west of Scotland to the clear benefit of bus passengers and local communities.

"The need to stabilise the local bus market, deliver bus reform and fully harness the strengths of all those collectively employed in the sector is also very clear."

Fellow vice-chairman David Wilson, Conservative councillor for Inverclyde East, said: "Delivery of a competitive franchising model, as proposed, has the potential to harness the best aspects of the public and private sector collaboration in delivery of local bus services."

Transport Scotland, the country's national transport agency, said: "The bus provisions in the 2019 Act empower local transport authorities with the flexible tools they need to respond to their own transport challenges and we welcome SPT's decision to explore all available bus powers as part of their Strathclyde regional bus strategy.

"We encourage all local transport authorities to consider the full range of tools available to them under the 2019 Act, to ensure that everyone has accessible public transport regardless of where they are in Scotland."