Edinburgh Waverley station (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire).

The Scottish Fire and Rescue service confirmed they tackled the blaze at around 9pm on Wednesday night on the ground floor of the two-storey building.

A fire alarm was activated at Edinburgh Signalling Centre on the south side of Edinburgh Waverley with the centre evacuated.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "We were alerted at 9.10pm on Wednesday, May 26 to reports of a building fire on East Market Street, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised two appliances to the scene to extinguish the fire on the ground floor of a two-storey building.

"Crews worked to make the area safe.

"There were no reported casualties."

Train services were subject to delays, alterations and cancellations in the Waverley and Glasgow Queen St areas throughout the night.

Network Rail says they are are investigating the cause of the problem following the incident.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Services continued to remain affected on Thursday with services across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Motherwell, Dundee, Stirling, Alloa and Tweedbank cancelled.

The 5.59am Motherwell to Edinburgh, 6.02am Dundee to Edinburgh, 6.57am Stirling to Glasgow Queen Street, 7.13am Alloa to Glasgow Queen Street, 7.51am Edinburgh to Tweedbank and 8.59am Tweedbank to Edinburgh were all cancelled.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Following the fire alarm activation at our Edinburgh Signalling Centre last night, we've been working through the night with passenger and freight operators to try and deliver the normal timetable this morning.

"The signalling centre is now fully operational, though there will be some disruption to this morning's services.

"This is due to trains being out of position, with some being stored at different locations than usual last night.

“We're grateful for your understanding and patience, particularly if you were caught up in last night's disruption.”

ScotRail has said that if anyone was delayed for more than 30 minutes due to the disruption, then they should remember to keep hold of their tickets and claim Delay Repay compensation.

