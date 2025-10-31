The biggest bus station in Scotland could be demolished under plans to create a major new transport hub.

A new vision has been published for Glasgow’s Buchanan Bus Station that could involve flats and shops being built as part of the land.

Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT), which owns and operates the bus station, said the plans would "maximise use of the site and enhance the experience of all users".

Any demolition of the bus station, which would mean also removing a nearby multi-storey car park, would be handled in a gradual manner, SPT said.

The station handles more than 500,000 bus departures annually.

Visuals of new soaring buildings within the footprint of the station, including walkways, public spaces, access points and transport hub facilities, are part of the plans.

The designs have been developed by SPT and consultancy firms AtkinsRéalis and New Practice, with an online survey now launched.

A statement from SPT said: “SPT is developing a masterplan for Buchanan Bus Station and the urban block around it. The long-term vision is for the area to become a vibrant new gateway to Glasgow, fully integrated in the local area, with a modern bus station and transport hub at its core.

A visual of the redesigned transport hub, where Buchanan bus station is situated.

“The masterplan and vision will look at ways to maximise use of the site and enhance the experience of all users. This will include changes to the existing bus station, its surrounding public realm and how it interacts with neighbouring locations, as well as responding to the needs of a modern bus station.”

One of the priorities for the masterplan is the introduction of other types of buildings into the area. The consultation will close on November 23, with a more detailed masterplan to then be presented in December.

While Buchanan Street Bus Station has been modernised - most recently with improvement works on the internal spaces in late 2010 - the station has been largely unchanged since it first opened in 1977. SPT said “the size of buses and coaches has increased making operations more challenging and there are opportunities for the bus station itself to connect more easily with the city”.

The redevelopment raises question marks over the future of the Concert Hall Square multi-storey car park, with the consultation document stating: “To meet the projects vision, there is a need for the whole city block to be considered.”

Chris Crombie, technical director for architecture at AtkinsRéalis, said: “The Buchanan bus station has long been a central transport hub for the city of Glasgow. But it needs to be fit for purpose for the future, which requires a new vision for its role both as a bus station to enable transport links, and as a destination in itself.”