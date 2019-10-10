Broken down tractor causing delays on Edinburgh City Bypass

A broken down tractor has been causing delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass this afternoon.

Traffic Scotland said one lane eastbound on the A720 road has been blocked at Baberton because of the obstruction.

There are also some delays westbound between Millerhill and Dreghorn, and through the M8 at junction four due to roadworks.

Edinburgh Travel News has also tweeted that it's looking slow on the main routes coming in and out of the city. It said the A71 road and Riccarton Mains are flow from Hermiston park and ride to Calder Roundabout, with queues starting from Sighthill Roundabout in the other direction.

There are also queues on the A90 from Blackhall out of the city.