British Airways reveals first new uniform in nearly 20 years

British Airways has unveiled a new uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years.

By Neil Lancefield
5 minutes ago
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 11:26am
Female cabin crew will be able to wear jumpsuits in what the company described as “an airline first”, while a tunic and hijab option has also been introduced. The collection was created by British fashion designer and tailor Ozwald Boateng.

It was five years in the making and suffered repeated delays, including due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A tailored three-piece suit has been created for men, while women who do not want to wear a jumpsuit have dress, skirt and trouser options.

British Airways have unveiled their new uniform, the first in nearly 20 years. Female cabin crew will be able to wear jumpsuits in what the company described as "an airline first", while a tunic and hijab option has also been introduced. Picture: British Airways/PA Wire

British Airways decided not to allow male pilots and crew to wear skirts, in contrast with rival airline Virgin Atlantic’s gender-neutral uniform policy.

The airline said the collection features an airwave pattern inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

The jacquard fabric used in tailored garments features a variation of the carrier’s speedmarque logo.

