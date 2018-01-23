BrewDog eyes opening a pub at Edinburgh Airport

CRAFT beer giant BrewDog is opening its first airport bar with Edinburgh understood to be the company’s chosen destination.

Plans seen by the Evening News show a schedule for new bars opening in 2018 with Edinburgh Airport listed to open its doors in August.

The award winning company, set up by Martin Dickie and James Watt, is already due to open a bigger Edinburgh branch on Lothian Road on Friday.

BrewDog hopes to serve up an antidote to the traditional airport drinking experience of old beer, strange carpets and stale atmospheres.

Instead, the firm is planning to deliver a flavour of the craft beer encounter in an American airport.

BrewDog claims the plans involving the proposed Edinburgh Airport bar is purely a “concept” at the moment.

The Aberdeenshire company has confirmed its intentions to branch out into airports stating one location had been agreed with the possibility of a second.

A blog post on the BrewDog website says: “Our bars team are a travel-hardened bunch, used to life on the road looking for new sites or checking up on existing ones.

“Airports are a second home to them, as they are for many of you guys.

“For years we have wondered why airport bars can’t be done better – we’ve all passed through them on the way to our gate and been greeted with old beer, strange carpets and stale atmospheres.

“So in 2018 we are going to do something about it.

“We have our first airport location agreed and ready to get to work at, with a second in the pipeline too. We hope more will follow after that.

“We love the fact that many US airports have small-scale brewery taps from local breweries for those who love craft beer – this coming year is when we give UK travellers a taste of what beer on the go should be like.”

BrewDog refused to confirm whether Edinburgh was the agreed location for its first airport bar.

A BrewDog spokeswomen told the Evening News: “It’s [Edinburgh Airport] been included in some internal plans which made their way into the public domain, but purely as a concept.

“These are very much just plans, and in this instance, it’s not a formal, scheduled project.”

Edinburgh Airport declined to comment when approached by the Evening News.

The popular Scottish brewery, which boasts a wide range of popular ales including Punk IPA, Elvis Juice and Dead Pony Club, is to open its superbar in the Capital when it moves into the former home of Clydesdale Bank on Friday.

The new bar will feature 25 craft beers on tap, as well as a full food menu and outdoor seating area, while it will also include a BottleDog beer shop, featuring hundreds of Brew-Dog’s own creations and the best international beers from Europe and the United States.

The popular craft beer company debuted in Edinburgh when it opened in Cowgate in 2011.