Brand new CalMac Glen Sannox ferry to be taken out of service weeks after launch

Vessel to be out of action for around two days after new parts arrive

Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brand new CalMac ferry will be taken out of service for repairs to its anchors once new parts arrive next month - weeks after it finally starts carrying passengers.

News of the latest setback for the vessel comes days before it is due start operating on CalMac’s busiest route to Arran from Monday, more than six-and-a-half years late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glen Sannox during initial sea trials last February when the anchor problem was first spotted | Getty Images

Last week, The Scotsman revealed a toilet problem had forced the cancellation of a preview sailing on Tuesday as part of “stress testing” the vessel ahead of it officially entering service between Troon and Brodick.

However, CalMac has said it had “high confidence” that its second largest vessel would be ready to operate in time.

The fault with Glen Sannox’s anchors mechanism involves “gypsies” which are used to haul them from the seabed, which were found to have slipped during sea trials before the ship was completed by the Ferguson Marine shipyard in November. It will need to be out of service for around two days while the repairs take place.

Scottish Government firm Caledonian Maritime Asset Limited (Cmal), which owns the ferry, told MSPs on Tuesday it expected the replacement parts to arrive in early February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary modifications have been made to the anchor system meantime, which led to a delay in the vessel being officially approved to carrying passengers.

Cmal director of vessels Jim Anderson told the Scottish Parliament’s net zero, energy and transport committee: “On the first builders’ [Ferguson Marine’s] trials in February, the anchors were lowered and there were some issues observed when we were retrieving the anchors.

“By the time we got to the owner’s [Cmal’s] sea trials [in October], you could see the anchor chain was slipping more and more, and it was identified that we had to make a modification to the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The update I got yesterday [Monday] is that early February - we don’t have the actual date as yet - is when the gypsies will arrive.

“As soon as we’ve got a definitive date for that, alongside with CalMac from the operations point of view, we will then plan when will be the best time to carry out that work.