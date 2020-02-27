Ben Nevis: Two climbers rescued after avalanche and fall

Two people have been airlifted to hospital after one was caught in an avalanche and another fell on a mountain nearby.



Mountain rescue teams were called to Number Five gully on Ben Nevis after two people were caught up in an avalanche on Wednesday afternoon.

One suffered a "nasty leg fracture" while the other person was not injured.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue team said that with lots of climbing teams, including members from Tayside and Glenmore teams, on the hill they quickly reached the scene.

The casualty was airlifted to Belford Hospital in Fort William by rescue helicopter 151.

While they were dealing with that incident, they were told that a walker had fallen in the area between Aonach Mor and Carn Mor Dearg nearby.

They were also airlifted to hospital by the rescue helicopter.

Their condition is not known.